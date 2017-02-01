Is the Next Jobs Crisis Ahead of Us?

It’s clear that the focus of the new United States government administration, at least in its early days, will be on jawboning corporations to keep their manufacturing jobs inside the country or penalizing those that “export jobs” by taxing their imports. This is part of a program to create 25 million US jobs in the next 10 years.

Whether or not you agree with the goal or the strategies, the question here is whether these efforts overlook a much larger job crisis ahead, one involving the service sector.

The focus of attention is on a sector of the American economy that employs 12.3 million people, down from about 17.3 million in 2000, a 29 percent decline. According to recent US Bureau of Labor Statistics survey of job loss among workers with three or more years of tenure in 2013 through 2015, about 37 percent of lost jobs was due to plant closings or relocations, some portion of which represents jobs that left the country. But there were just as many jobs that were simply eliminated.

Many of these were undoubtedly victims of increased productivity, in part due to introduction of new technology. Note that these percentages pertain to all jobs, not just those in manufacturing. In fact, just 17 percent of jobs lost were in manufacturing. Jobs in every sector have been subject to international competition as well as technological innovation.

Now consider these facts:

In the US, there are 10 non-governmental jobs in the service sector for every manufacturing job.

The ratio is roughly comparable in Western Europe and is even 3 to 1 in a country often thought to be dominated by manufacturing, China.

The average rate of pay in services is higher than that in manufacturing in the US in spite of the low-paying leisure and hospitality jobs that are often cited incorrectly as characteristic of service jobs.

The loss of US service jobs to international competition and technology is accelerating, even though at one time the vast majority of these jobs were thought to be relatively safe from globalization.

Productivity in the global service sector is increasing as well, some of it with the introduction of new technologies. It will slow job growth as well. Consider just one example: the self-driving vehicle combined with information technology designed to make driving more productive, drivers less essential, and the utilization of vehicles more and more efficient.

Let’s agree that it is important that a minimum base of manufacturing capability be maintained for purposes of innovation and national security. But while we are concentrating our attention on manufacturing jobs, what is the likelihood that cross-border competition and the introduction of new technology will have the same effect on services as on manufacturing? What’s the possibility that forces might be in place to produce just a 10 percent reduction in service jobs? That number would be greater than what the entire US manufacturing sector can muster today.

Would such a decline be gradual and therefore manageable, or would it have the same effect the displacement of manufacturing jobs has had on individuals and communities? What are feasible responses to this eventuality? Whether or not they are political, should we be considering them now?

Is the real jobs crisis ahead of us? What do you think?

Reference Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Displaced Workers Survey,” August 25, 2016