Op-Ed: Courageous Leader Triggers a Moral Revolt of CEOs Against Trump

Nothing like this has happened in 50 years.

Forty-three CEOs of major American corporations revolted against President Trump this week, which led to the shutdown of two presidential advisory councils. In so doing, these leaders may have created an unprecedented gulf between the White House and the business community.

It all came down to moral leadership. When the president refused to take the lead in speaking out against the demonstration in Charlottesville by neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan, and white supremacist groups, America’s CEOs decided this was morally unacceptable. The revolt was led by one of America’s leading CEOs, Merck’s Ken Frazier, who grew up in inner-city Philadelphia and whose grandfather was a South Carolina slave born before the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Frazier was deeply troubled last Saturday after the events in Charlottesville highlighted the emergence from the shadows of white nationalists. President Trump’s comments striking moral equivalence between these extreme groups and people who opposed them only deepened Frazier’s angst.

By Sunday Frazier had decided to resign from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, and to make a clear statement opposing “hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.” He reviewed his resignation with his corporate team and shared it Sunday night with members of his board of directors, who were fully supportive.

His announcement Monday morning set off a firestorm, heightened by President Trump’s Twitter post less than one hour later attacking him and Merck.