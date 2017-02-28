28 Feb 2017

Working Paper Summaries

Patent Trolls and Small Business Employment

Overview — Small businesses, a key engine of employment and economic growth, have been hindered by a the arrival of “patent trolls,” organizations that own patents but do not make or use them directly. Instead, they use their patentd to target firms with patent-infringement claims. While these claims are often baseless, the simple threat of litigation can be a major disruption for the targeted firms’ operations, particularly in the case of small firms. In response to the lack of congressional action to curb trolls’ activities, 31 state legislatures, beginning with Vermont in 2013, have passed state laws to limit patent trolls’ ability to target local firms with bad-faith patent-infringement claims. This paper provides the first analysis of the effects of these state anti-patent-troll laws.

Author Abstract

We analyze how frivolous patent-infringement claims made by “patent trolls” affect small firms’ ability to create jobs, raise capital, and survive. Our identification strategy exploits the staggered passage of anti-patent-troll laws at the state level. We find that the passage of this legislation leads to a 2% increase in employment at small firms in high-tech industries, which are a frequent target of patent trolls. By contrast, the laws have no significant impact on employment at larger or non-high-tech firms. Anti-troll legislation is also associated with fewer business bankruptcies. Financing appears to be a key channel driving our findings: in states with an already established VC presence, the passage of anti-troll laws leads to a 19% increase in the number of firms receiving VC funding. Our findings suggest that measures aimed at curbing the litigation threat posed by patent trolls may play an important role in reducing both the real and financing frictions faced by small businesses.

Paper Information