Productivity Tips You Probably Haven't Considered Before

Hit a wall trying to increase your productivity?

Recent research by Harvard Business School professors might help. The following articles address some basic questions: Should we deal with easy tasks first? Do employees know better than management about scheduling work-flow? Does taking breaks help or hinder getting things done?

The researchers also address questions you've likely never considered, such as how weather affects productivity and why collaboration may make you less able to solve problems.

Hiding From Managers Can Increase Your Productivity

Decreasing workplace transparency can increase productivity.

Why Productivity Suffers When Employees Are Allowed to Schedule Their Own Tasks

Deviating from an organization’s prescribed task schedule tends to erode productivity, even among the most experienced workers.

Blue Skies, Distractions Arise: How Weather Affects Productivity

Studies show that workers are more productive on rainy days than on sunny ones. Does your office take advantage?

Need to Solve a Problem? Take a Break From Collaborating

Organizations spend a lot of money enabling employees to solve problems collectively. But inducing more collaboration may actually hinder the most important part of problem-solving: actually solving the problem.

Reflecting on Work Improves Job Performance

Taking time to reflect on work improves our job performance in the long run.

Related Research Papers

Research Paper: Task Selection and Workload: A Focus on Completing Easy Tasks Hurts Long-Term Performance

Employees facing increased workloads usually tackle easier tasks first. This study shows that it happens because people feel positive emotions after task completion, yet it could hurt long-term performance.

Research Paper: The Microstructure of Work: How Unexpected Breaks Let You Rest, but Not Lose Focus

Work breaks are usually considered as a necessary evil—inevitable but nonproductive. This study shows that properly structured breaks maintaining employee attention can actually yield post-break improvements in performance.

