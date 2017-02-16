16 Feb 2017

Working Paper Summaries

Short-Termism and Shareholder Payouts: Getting Corporate Capital Flows Right

Executive Summary — Is shareholder-driven “short-termism" a critical problem for US public firms, their investors, and the nation's economy? Many observers point to the large volume of shareholder payouts by S&P 500 firms as evidence that short-termism is not only pervasive but also stripping firms of the capital needed to invest, innovate, and pay higher wages. However, the authors explain, these shareholder payout figures provide an incomplete and distorted picture of corporate capital flows and their impact on firm capacities.

Author Abstract

During the period 2005–2014, S&P 500 firms distributed to shareholders more than $3.95 trillion via stock buybacks and $2.45 trillion via dividends—$6.4 trillion in total. These shareholder payouts amounted to over 93 percent of the firms' net income. Academics, corporate lawyers, asset managers, and politicians point to such shareholder-payout figures as compelling evidence that “short-termism" and “quarterly capitalism” are impairing firms' ability to invest, innovate, and provide good wages. We explain why S&P 500 shareholder-payout figures provide a misleadingly incomplete picture of corporate capital flows and the financial capacity of US public firms. Most importantly, they fail to account for offsetting equity issuances by firms. We show that, taking into account issuances, net shareholder payouts by all US public firms during the period 2005–2014 were in fact only about $2.50 trillion, or 33 percent, of their net income. Moreover, much of these net shareholder payouts were offset by net debt issuances and, thus, were effectively recapitalizations rather than firm-shrinking distributions. After excluding marginal debt capital inflows, net shareholder payouts by public firms during the period 2005–2014 were only about 22 percent of their net income. In short, S&P 500 shareholder-payout figures are not indicative of actual capital flows in public firms, and thus cannot provide much basis for the claim that short-termism is starving public firms of needed capital. We also offer three other reasons why corporate capital flows are unlikely to pose a problem for the economy.

Paper Information