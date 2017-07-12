What Jane Austen and Mel Brooks Can Teach Us About Finance

If you don’t yet associate Jane Austen and Wallace Stevens with finance, then you clearly haven’t read Mihir Desai’s new book, The Wisdom of Finance: Discovering Humanity in the World of Risk and Return.

The book links the fundamentals of finance to several centuries of literature, history, philosophy, music, visual arts, theater, and comedy in order to make the subject seem less mystifying—more humanizing—to a broad audience of non-financiers.

"The best hope for fixing finance is to reconnect practitioners to the humanity of the underlying ideas of finance"

Readers learn how Jeff Koons and George Orwell represent different attitudes toward leverage, how marital dowries played a big part in financing 15th-century Florence, how Anthony Trollope’s novel Phineas Finn offers useful lessons on risk management…and the list goes on.

“Demystification is critical, as finance is being demonized by many people who don’t fully understand the underlying ideas,” says Desai, the Mizuho Financial Group Professor of Finance at Harvard Business School. “That demonization is quite counterproductive, as finance is too important to society to be caricatured in simplistic ways. And, the easiest way into these ideas is through stories. At the same time, the best hope for fixing finance is to reconnect practitioners to the humanity of the underlying ideas of finance.”

Harvard Business School Working Knowledge reached out to Desai to discuss the book via an e-mail interview. An edited version of the conversation follows:

Carmen Nobel: In your introduction, you explain that the book “takes the unorthodox position that viewing finance through the prism of the humanities will help us restore humanity to finance.” How can the humanities help humanize finance?

Mihir Desai: One of the problems today is that the questions and solutions of finance are not always viewed through a moral prism. Literature, history, and philosophy—the humanities in general—force us to ask questions about how to behave in problematic situations. Anchoring the ideas of finance in stories drawn from the humanities holds the promise of making the ideas more accessible and resonant and hopefully avoids the blinders that some people in finance have.

So, thinking about debt overhang with Kazuo Ishiguro’s Remains of the Day, or using Saul Bellow’s Seize the Day to talk about optionality, or using Agamemnon [the king of Argos in Greek mythology] to talk about bankruptcy might just help us understand finance more deeply and also help us think hard about the consequences of our actions in finance. A good example of that is the [2011] American Airlines bankruptcy decision; by integrating the story of the AA bankruptcy with a discussion of Greek tragedies, we see the bankruptcy decision in a whole new way.

Nobel: Humor is often an effective tool for bridging communication gaps. Could you share some humorous references to finance in literature and pop culture, and the lessons they impart?

Desai: The two cheekiest parts of the book are the discussion of marriages and mergers and the discussion of Mel Brooks’s [musical comedy] The Producers. On the latter, it turns out Brooks is a deep intellect, and he becomes a great guide to the principal-agent problem.

The plotline of The Producers goes to this deep question in finance of what happens when ownership and control are separated, and there are opportunistic managers who can’t be monitored perfectly. That’s the problem of corporate governance and the defining problem of modern capitalism, and it’s also the central plotline of The Producers featuring [lead characters Max] Bialystock and [Leopold] Bloom.

Brooks also provides the ability to take that principal-agent frame and use it more broadly when we think about our life. The story of Brooks and Anne Bancroft that ends that chapter is one my favorite stories in the whole book. Bancroft comes home late one night from rehearsal and is complaining to Brooks about how difficult the acting life is. Brooks responds by picking up a blank sheet up paper, holding it in front of her, and saying, ‘That’s what’s hard.’ As hard as being an agent/actor is, Brooks is saying that it’s much harder to be a principal/author—in the movies and in life.

The chapter titled “No Romance without Finance” is an effort to think through the links between two topics that are usually held apart—love and finance. After outlining how marriages have been infused with economics for the last millennia, I take the folklore around mergers to talk about marriages. It’s fun and surprising to take the lessons of mergers gone wrong—synergies are overestimated, integration planning is underdone, serial acquirers end up hollow shells, execution is everything—and apply them to thinking about marriages. It’s a little tongue in cheek, but it works surprisingly well.

I think our classrooms work best when laughter accompanies learning, and I think that’s true for books as well. Humor has this incredible way of disarming people and making the lessons more memorable. The ideas of finance need to work past people’s cynicism about finance and need to survive more than a few hours in a classroom. Humor can help with that. And, besides, I couldn’t resist working Mel Brooks into the book.

Nobel: What’s your advice for those who are looking to “cross into the terrain between finance and humanities?”

Desai: I think as finance has become more specialized, more abstract, and more quantitative, we’ve lost touch with the concerns of most people. And, I think the humanities have lost touch with many people by deriding commerce and finance. The gulf between the two is a loss to all; people in finance have lost the richness of the humanities, and humanists are spending too much time talking to themselves and not to broader audiences. There’s just an enormous opportunity in bringing those back in touch with each other.

As I researched the book, I came to realize how many great humanists were steeped in finance. The composer Charles Ives began and ran the largest insurance agency in the United States; T. S. Eliot remained a banker at Lloyd’s even as Ezra Pound mocked him for doing so; Wallace Stevens never left The Hartford even though Harvard offered him a tenured professorship; Jeff Koons began as a cotton futures trader and still uses finance in his art; Richard Wright drew on his work in selling insurance in his literature, and so on. However, this collision between the humanities and finance seems to happen less and less.

Oddly, one of the things I’m most proud of in the book is the annotated references section. Because I sacrificed so many academic instincts in writing the book (e.g., footnotes), I really wanted the references section to be more than just a list. It’s the best guide I could create for humanists wanting to learn about finance and people in finance wanting to learn about the humanities. So, hopefully, the references (and the book more generally) serves as an invitation for people from finance and the humanities to learn more about each other.

