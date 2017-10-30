30 Oct 2017

Deep Help in Complex Project Work: Guiding and Path-Clearing Across Difficult Terrain

Overview — "Deep help" is dedicated, repeated assistance from high-status external leaders to teams dealing with tough problems in knowledge-intensive organizations. This study sheds light on the helping process as shaped by 1) help givers’ and receivers’ social construction of the meaning of their interactions and 2) the duration and pattern of those interactions. This paper will appear in the Academy of Management Journal.

Author Abstract

How do teams working on complex projects get the help they need? Our qualitative investigation of the help provided to project teams at a prominent design firm revealed two distinct helping processes, both characterized by deep, sustained engagement that far exceeds the brief interactions described in the helping literature. Such "deep help" consisted of (1) guiding a team through a difficult juncture by working with its members in several prolonged, tightly clustered sessions or (2) path-clearing by helping a team address a persistent deficit via briefer, intermittent sessions throughout a project’s life. We present a model theorizing these processes, which has two noteworthy features. First, it emphasizes the socially constructed nature of helping behavior. That is, the parties must establish and maintain a helping frame for their interaction, especially when help-givers are high-status external leaders. Second, the model specifies that the rhythms of deep help—the duration and temporal patterns of giver-receiver interactions—are resource-allocation decisions that also contribute to the social meaning of help. These findings illuminate the theoretical and practical overlap between helping and external leadership in knowledge-intensive project work and the role of temporality in the helping process.

